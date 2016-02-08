Anglican Church Lends Support to Asylum Seekers

Anglican Dean Rev Dr Peter Catt of Brisbane is ready to put himself in danger to save traumatised children from detention centres as Anglican Church will provide support to asylum seekers who are scheduled to be sent back by the government to Nauru and Manus Island; Huge mining company donations for political parties need to be investigated by Palaszczuk government.
Published 8 February 2016 at 2:16pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Image: Anglican Dean Rev Dr Peter Catt of Brisbane
