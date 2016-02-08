SBS Filipino

Anglican Church Lends Support to Asylum Seekers

Published 8 February 2016 at 2:16pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Queensland News. The summary of the latest news from the state by Erwin Cabucos. Image: Anglican Dean Rev Dr Peter Catt of Brisbane

Anglican Dean Rev Dr Peter Catt of Brisbane is ready to put himself in danger to save traumatised children from detention centres as Anglican Church will provide support to asylum seekers who are scheduled to be sent back by the government to Nauru and Manus Island; Huge mining company donations for political parties need to be investigated by Palaszczuk government.

