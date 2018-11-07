Animal Rescue Centre in Tacurong City popular among residents and tourists

popular among residents and visitors from nearby areas Source: Source: Uswag Tacurong Facebook
Published 7 November 2018 at 5:35pm, updated 8 November 2018 at 11:47am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A newly-opened zoo and animal rescue center in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat province has emerged as a top attraction for residents and tourists in Central Mindanao and the neighboring areas.
Published 7 November 2018 at 5:35pm, updated 8 November 2018 at 11:47am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share