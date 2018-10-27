Annual language competition promotes learning second language

Recognising that, SBS Radio is encouraging students for the third consecutive year to take up its National Language Challenge to help promote the benefits of learning a second language.
Students in a language class Source: SBS
Published 27 October 2018 at 11:43am, updated 6 November 2018 at 11:15am
By Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
More than 300 languages are spoken in homes across Australia, but that diversity is not being reflected in the classroom.
