Image: Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan during Question Time in the Senate in June (AAP)
Another senator falls foul of dual citizenship rules
Published 26 July 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 4:21pm
By Rangi Hirini
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has come to the defence of former Resource Minister Matt Canavan, after his sudden resignation. Senator Canavan quit the cabinet after learning he was an Australian-Italian dual citizen, making him the third senator affected by dual citizenship issues in the last two weeks.
Available in other languages
