Answers to Islamic Women's headgear

However it's unclear just what the One Nation Senator means when she refers to "the burqa". So what are the facts behind the various head coverings and why Muslim women wear them?
Published 19 January 2017 at 11:36am, updated 20 January 2017 at 6:45am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pauline Hanson says she might propose a ban on the burqa in certain public buildings in Queensland. Photo: Muslim woman with burqa (SBS)
Published 19 January 2017 at 11:36am, updated 20 January 2017 at 6:45am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share