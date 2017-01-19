SBS Filipino

Answers to Islamic Women's headgear

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_618103.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2017 at 11:36am, updated 20 January 2017 at 6:45am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pauline Hanson says she might propose a ban on the burqa in certain public buildings in Queensland. Photo: Muslim woman with burqa (SBS)

Published 19 January 2017 at 11:36am, updated 20 January 2017 at 6:45am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
However it's unclear just what the One Nation Senator means when she refers to "the burqa". So what are the facts behind the various head coverings and why Muslim women wear them?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January