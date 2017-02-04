SBS Filipino

Anti-inflammatory drugs ineffective for back pain, study says

Back pain

Back pain

Published 5 February 2017
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An Australian study has concluded popular non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs have little impact on lower back and neck pain. Image: Back pain (AAP)

Available in other languages
Researchers say patients taking the drugs are also more likely to develop heart and stomach issues.

