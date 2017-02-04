Anti-inflammatory drugs ineffective for back pain, study says

Researchers say patients taking the drugs are also more likely to develop heart and stomach issues.
Back pain Source: AAP
Published 5 February 2017 at 10:41am, updated 5 February 2017 at 12:03pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Australian study has concluded popular non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs have little impact on lower back and neck pain. Image: Back pain (AAP)
Published 5 February 2017 at 10:41am, updated 5 February 2017 at 12:03pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share