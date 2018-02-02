SBS Filipino

Anti-sexual campaign in China gets support

SBS Filipino

eople walk along a street during the fifth annual 'SlutWalk' in Hong Kong on October 30, 2016, to protest against sexual violence, victim blaming and rape culture.The campaign, which has gained international notoriety, was inspired by a group of Canadian

People walk along a street during the fifth annual 'SlutWalk' in Hong Kong to protest against sexual violence,victim blaming and rape culture./AFP/DE LA REY Source: AFP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 February 2018 at 11:31am, updated 2 February 2018 at 11:34am
By Katrina Yu
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Feminist activists in China say they've reached new heights in the battle against gender-based violence. Inspired by the MeToo movement of the west, thousands have thrown their support behind the anti-sexual assault campaign in China. A prominent Beijing academic was forced to step down after allegations online - but the movement has also drawn the attention of government censors.

Published 2 February 2018 at 11:31am, updated 2 February 2018 at 11:34am
By Katrina Yu
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul