Anti-sexual campaign in China gets support

People walk along a street during the fifth annual 'SlutWalk' in Hong Kong to protest against sexual violence,victim blaming and rape culture./AFP/DE LA REY Source: AFP
Feminist activists in China say they've reached new heights in the battle against gender-based violence. Inspired by the MeToo movement of the west, thousands have thrown their support behind the anti-sexual assault campaign in China. A prominent Beijing academic was forced to step down after allegations online - but the movement has also drawn the attention of government censors.
