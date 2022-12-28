SBS Filipino

'Apat ay Sapat': Filipino community group sets up a campaign to encourage seniors to get booster shots

pexels by Kampus Production.jpeg

Vaccine for senior citizens against COVID-19 Credit: Pexels / Kampus Production

Published 28 December 2022 at 1:05pm, updated 2 hours ago at 1:47pm
By Shiela Joy Labrador
Available in other languages

Aside from the government and GPs, family members have an important role in encouraging senior citizens to get vaccines or booster shots against COVID-19.

Highlights
  • The research done by Dr Earvin Cabalquinto from Deakin University revealed that majority senior citizen members of group have booster shot against COVID are hesitant to have a vaccine of booster shot.
  • The campaign 'Apat ay Sapat' was launched to encourage seniors and to inform them about vaccination against COVID-19.
  • Speaking to SBS Filipino, General Practitioner Dr Lorinda de Leon explained that virus is everywhere and two dose of vaccination is not enough against COVID.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
'Apat ay Sapat': Bakuna para sa mga senior citizen kontra COVID image

'Apat ay Sapat': Paano kinukumbinsi ng proyektong ito ang mga senior citizen magpabakuna kontra COVID

28/12/202210:16
