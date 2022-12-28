'Apat ay Sapat': Filipino community group sets up a campaign to encourage seniors to get booster shots

Highlights
- The research done by Dr Earvin Cabalquinto from Deakin University revealed that majority senior citizen members of group have booster shot against COVID are hesitant to have a vaccine of booster shot.
- The campaign 'Apat ay Sapat' was launched to encourage seniors and to inform them about vaccination against COVID-19.
- Speaking to SBS Filipino, General Practitioner Dr Lorinda de Leon explained that virus is everywhere and two dose of vaccination is not enough against COVID.
'Apat ay Sapat': Paano kinukumbinsi ng proyektong ito ang mga senior citizen magpabakuna kontra COVID
