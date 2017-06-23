App follows festival in fight against Indigenous youth suicide

Indigenous youth-suicide rates remain far above the rate of Australia's general population.
Published 24 June 2017 at 9:16am, updated 24 June 2017 at 9:44am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A group of Indigenous elders in the Northern Territory is hoping a newly created app could help cut the youth-suicide rate of Indigenous Australians. Image: A smoking ceremony at a 2016 Indigenous suicide-prevention conference (AAP
