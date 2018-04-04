App intended to help citizens be 'eyes, ears' of terrorist incidents

Law Enforcement and Cybersecurity Minister Angus Taylor Source: SBS
Published 4 April 2018 at 3:44pm, updated 4 April 2018 at 3:57pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The technology giant Microsoft has received a much-coveted security classification from the Australian government as it tries to lure more departments to its cloud-computing service. Some companies are already using that service to try to bolster Australia's national security.
Published 4 April 2018 at 3:44pm, updated 4 April 2018 at 3:57pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share