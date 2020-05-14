SBS Filipino

Appropriate surgery direction has been revoked in South Australia

All types of surgeries, including elective, cosmetic surgery and dentistry, will legally be permitted in South Australia once the update comes into effect.

All types of surgeries, including elective, cosmetic surgery and dentistry, will legally be permitted in South Australia once the update comes into effect.

Published 14 May 2020 at 12:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:12pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

The direction under the Emergency Management Act 2004 to limit surgery to emergency surgery has been revoked by South Australian authorities which means that all types of surgeries, including elective, cosmetic surgery and dentistry, will be legally permitted in the state once the update comes into effect.

The State Coordinator previously made a direction under the Emergency Management Act 2004 to limit surgery to emergency surgery only.

As a result, the Emergency Management (Appropriate Surgery During COVID-19 Pandemic No 4) Direction 2020 was put in place.

The direction was revoked on 13 May at 11:59pm.

Under the former direction, only essential elective and emergency surgery was permitted in South Australia.

Revoking the direction means that all types of surgeries, including elective, cosmetic surgery and dentistry, will be legally permitted in South Australia once the update comes into effect.

Social distancing restrictions and density requirements of one person per four square metres still apply.

 

