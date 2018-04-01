SBS Filipino

April Pools Day

Safety at the Swimming Pool

life guard helping a child out of the water Source: iStockphoto

Published 1 April 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 1 April 2018 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

One of the most important skills we can learn as adult is CPR, especially if you are often in the pool. CPR might just save the life of your child. Australian swimming coach Laurie Lawrence tells us why we must take a few minutes to learn CPR. April 1 is April Pools Day. https://kidsalive.com.au/april-pools-day/

