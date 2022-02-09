Archdiocese of Canberra celebrates the Sto. Niño festival

Highlights After the Sinulog Festival, other Philippine festivals will be featured in 'Fiesta Filipinas', an online event launched by the Philippine Embassy.

Other updates from Canberra includes scrapping of mandatory COVID app check-in in all establishments.

Also the Parliamentary sitting in Capital Hill has officially opened that will have 6 weeks before the election.

As the tradition continues from Philippines to Australia, the Sto. Niño Festival or Sinulog Festival has been a yearly staple in Canberra and celebrated last 6th of February.





The image of Sto. Niño was honored through ritual prayer-dance by members of Philippine Cultural Society complete with costume and vibrant headpieces.



Archdiocese of Canberra celebrated the Sto Nino festival Source: Daniel Deleña



Audience and other nationalities were amazed by the dance presentation inside the church.





After the mass, the ritual-dance continues outside as part of the celebration.



