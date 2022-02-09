Archdiocese of Canberra celebrates the Sto. Niño festival

Highlights
- After the Sinulog Festival, other Philippine festivals will be featured in 'Fiesta Filipinas', an online event launched by the Philippine Embassy.
- Other updates from Canberra includes scrapping of mandatory COVID app check-in in all establishments.
- Also the Parliamentary sitting in Capital Hill has officially opened that will have 6 weeks before the election.
As the tradition continues from Philippines to Australia, the Sto. Niño Festival or Sinulog Festival has been a yearly staple in Canberra and celebrated last 6th of February.
Pista ng Sto. Niño, ipinagdiwang sa Canberra
09/02/2022
The image of Sto. Niño was honored through ritual prayer-dance by members of Philippine Cultural Society complete with costume and vibrant headpieces.
Archdiocese of Canberra celebrated the Sto Nino festival Source: Daniel Deleña
Audience and other nationalities were amazed by the dance presentation inside the church.
After the mass, the ritual-dance continues outside as part of the celebration.
Sinulog Festival has been a yearly tradition every 3rd week of January.
Archdiocese of Canberra celebrated the Sto Nino festival Source: Daniel Deleña