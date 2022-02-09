SBS Filipino

Archdiocese of Canberra celebrates the Sto. Niño festival

Archdiocese of Canberra celebrated the Sto Nino festival

Source: Daniel Deleña

Published 9 February 2022
By Daniel Deleña
Archbishop of Canberra and Goulburn Christopher Prowse and Filipino Priest Anthony Riosa spearhead the celebration at St. Christopher Cathedral.

Highlights
  • After the Sinulog Festival, other Philippine festivals will be featured in 'Fiesta Filipinas', an online event launched by the Philippine Embassy.
  • Other updates from Canberra includes scrapping of mandatory COVID app check-in in all establishments.
  • Also the Parliamentary sitting in Capital Hill has officially opened that will have 6 weeks before the election.
As the tradition continues from Philippines to Australia, the Sto. Niño Festival or Sinulog Festival has been a yearly staple in Canberra and celebrated last 6th of February. 

Pista ng Sto. Niño, ipinagdiwang sa Canberra

The image of Sto. Niño was honored through ritual prayer-dance by members of Philippine Cultural Society complete with costume and vibrant headpieces. 
Audience and other nationalities were amazed by the dance presentation inside the church. 

After the mass, the ritual-dance continues outside as part of the celebration. 

Sinulog Festival has been a yearly tradition every 3rd week of January. 
