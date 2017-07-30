Mitch Cairns (cans) painted fellow artist Agatha Gothe-Snape (goth-SNAPE) and had made the shortlist for Australia's premier portrait competition for the fourth time.
Archibald Prize winner paints artist partner
Archibald Prize winner Mitch Cairns Source: AAP
Published 30 July 2017 at 12:06pm
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
A figurative painter and cartoonist has won this year's Archibald Prize for a stylised portrait of his partner. Image: Archibald Prize winner Mitch Cairns (AAP)
