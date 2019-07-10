SBS Filipino

Are Australian women dying of embarrassment?

SBS Filipino

Cervical cancer

A surfer at Freshwater Beach, in Sydney Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 July 2019 at 7:50am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Half of Australia's women are not up-to-date with their cervical cancer screenings. But why?

Published 11 July 2019 at 7:50am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation asked women what were their reasons for not getting the life-saving test - and the answers were surprising.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom