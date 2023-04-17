Are Filipino drivers in Queensland open to taking a refresher course before renewing their license?

Key Points
- The Department of Transport and Main Roads in Queensland recorded 65 fatalities due to road accidents in the first quarter of 2023.
- A refresher course will require drivers to answer a pool of questions, ensuring they are up-to-date with road rule changes.
- Filipino drivers in Queensland are open to taking the refresher course to keep themselves safe on the road.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Ilang Pinoy sa Queensland, pabor sa planong refresher course bago mag-renew ng driver’s license
SBS Filipino
17/04/202310:21