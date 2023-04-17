Are Filipino drivers in Queensland open to taking a refresher course before renewing their license?

Photo credit_ James C. Packer (1).jpg

To strengthen road safety measures, the state government of Queensland plans to require a refresher course for drivers renewing their licences. Credit: JAMES C. PACKER

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

To strengthen road safety measures, the state government of Queensland plans to require a “refresher course” for drivers renewing their licences.

Key Points
  • The Department of Transport and Main Roads in Queensland recorded 65 fatalities due to road accidents in the first quarter of 2023.
  • A refresher course will require drivers to answer a pool of questions, ensuring they are up-to-date with road rule changes.
  • Filipino drivers in Queensland are open to taking the refresher course to keep themselves safe on the road.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
IVY DRIVERS QLD image

Ilang Pinoy sa Queensland, pabor sa planong refresher course bago mag-renew ng driver’s license

SBS Filipino

17/04/202310:21
RELATED CONTENT

Paano makakakuha ng Australian Driver's License

Driving in Australia: Common mistakes Pinoys make when driving

Share

Latest podcast episodes

VIC COVID19 NYE 2020

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 17 April

QLD Filos.jpg

Filipinos in Queensland lodge petition to have a Consulate with full consular services

TRENDING solodate dining alone japanophilia.jpg

Trending Ngayon: #SoloDate #DiningAlone and 'Japanophilia'

BBM Or Mdo.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 16 April