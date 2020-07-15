SBS Filipino

Are JobSeeker payments meeting the need?

People lining up outside Centrelink

People are seen in a long queue outside a Centrelink office.

Published 15 July 2020 at 3:53pm, updated 17 July 2020 at 8:18am
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Welfare groups have warned reversing an increase to the Job Seeker unemployment program could put thousands back below the poverty line.

The Federal Government will provide an update in a mini-budget next week, prompting key organisations to join calls for a permanent increase to the rate.

 Highlights

  •  When the JobSeeker payments revert to their old rate it will be just 40 dollars a day.
  • One in two people on unemployment payments needed help to buy basics like food or medicine before the pandemic even hit 
  • According to Kasey Chambers from Anglicare, one in two people on unemployment payments needed help to buy basics like food or medicine before the pandemic even hit.
"We urge the government to give people confidence, let them know that it's going to be adequate and enough to cover the basics for as long as they need it" says Australian Council of Social Service's Cassandra Goldie

 

