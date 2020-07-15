Are JobSeeker payments meeting the need?

The Federal Government will provide an update in a mini-budget next week, prompting key organisations to join calls for a permanent increase to the rate.





Highlights





When the JobSeeker payments revert to their old rate it will be just 40 dollars a day.

One in two people on unemployment payments needed help to buy basics like food or medicine before the pandemic even hit

According to Kasey Chambers from Anglicare, one in two people on unemployment payments needed help to buy basics like food or medicine before the pandemic even hit.

"We urge the government to give people confidence, let them know that it's going to be adequate and enough to cover the basics for as long as they need it" says Australian Council of Social Service's Cassandra Goldie











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Follow us on Facebook for more stories

















