Are you a good kisser?

Published 29 September 2017 at 3:29pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 3:32pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Ever wondered what it's like to attend a lecture, seminar on how to kiss? Have you always wanted to learn that perfect kiss? Manila based Filipina playwright Isab Martinez has teamed up with Australia based Griffin Theatre Award Winner for 2017, David Finnigan to share their personal stories, lessons and insights to tell us the all about Appropriate Kissing for All Occasions Appropriate Kissing for All Occasions runs until Saturday 20 Sept at The Melbourne Fringe Festival. https://www.melbournefringe.com.au/event/appropriate-kissing-for-all-occasions/
