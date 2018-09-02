Are you a sports enthusiast?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

There are several Filipino sports groups you can play with and harness your sports skills - be it basketball, volleyball, badminton, tennis and table tennis.





Papa Dan speaks with Ron Arosa, ambassador of the Sydney Filoz Volleyball about the recent Sydney Cup held in Sydney Olympic Park and the other active Filipino sports groups in Sydney.





Several of the attendees at the Sydney Cup 2018 (Supplied by D. Villanueva) Source: Supplied by D. Villanueva





Sydney Filoz Volleyball's SinagTala taking home this year's Sydney Cup Division 2 championship (Supplied by D. Villanueva) Source: Supplied by D. Villanueva





Filipino basketballers (Supplied by D. Villanueva) Source: Supplied by D. Villanueva



