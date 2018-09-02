Are you a sports enthusiast?

SBS Filipino

SBS Filipino

Sydney Filoz Volleyball

Sydney Filoz Volleyball Men's teams battle out for the Sydney Cup Source: Supplied by D. Villanueva

Published 2 September 2018 at 12:39pm, updated 2 September 2018 at 1:52pm
By Dan Villanueva
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Wanting to toss that volleyball or play basketball? Looking to join a team or any sports groups?

There are several Filipino sports groups you can play with and harness your sports skills - be it basketball, volleyball, badminton, tennis and table tennis.

Papa Dan speaks with Ron Arosa, ambassador of the Sydney Filoz Volleyball about the recent Sydney Cup held in Sydney Olympic Park and the other active Filipino sports groups in Sydney.

Sydney Filoz Volleyball
Several of the attendees at the Sydney Cup 2018 (Supplied by D. Villanueva) Source: Supplied by D. Villanueva


Sydney Filoz Volleyball
Sydney Filoz Volleyball's SinagTala taking home this year's Sydney Cup Division 2 championship (Supplied by D. Villanueva) Source: Supplied by D. Villanueva


United Basketball Association
Filipino basketballers (Supplied by D. Villanueva) Source: Supplied by D. Villanueva


Filipino sports
Some newcomers (Supplied by D. Villanueva) Source: Supplied by D. Villanueva


