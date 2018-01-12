SBS Filipino

Are you raising a technology addicted child?

Kids using a digital tablet in the dark

Published 12 January 2018 at 11:49am, updated 12 January 2018 at 11:51am
By Abbie O'Brien
Two major Apple shareholders in the United States are calling on the company to develop software that limits how long children can use its devices. Experts in Australia say it could help curb addiction but warn the responsibility also rests with the parents.

