Artist couple plant - and nurture - The Seedling

Through The Seedling, the two are able to link Australia and the Philippines through arts, and also create a way to take care of the community and the environment.
Published 27 November 2016 at 11:46am
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Son of a migrant from the Phlippines, Luke Torrevillas is a film producer and director. His wife, Bridget Kennedy is an artist. The couple run The Seedling, an art residency and eco-retreat house in Sagada. Mountain Province. Image: Luke Torrevillas and Bridget Kennedy (supplied by Jake Atienza
