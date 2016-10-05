SBS Filipino

Artists in Diaspora

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_565243.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 October 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 7 November 2016 at 12:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Does living away from our home land change the way we see ourselves, our identity?

Published 5 October 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 7 November 2016 at 12:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Monash University's PhD Candidate Zola Macarambon looks into the works of Filipino visual artists based in Australia and it's representation of Filipino identity   

Image: Zola Macarambon, SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks