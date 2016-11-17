Arts, culture in social justice

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Arts, culture in social justicePlay07:19SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.36MB)Published 17 November 2016 at 11:06am, updated 17 November 2016 at 12:17pmBy Jake AtienzaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Ruben Allas is a Filipino researcher and writer who has worked with the Aboriginal Affairs in Australia since 1995. Image: Ruben Allas (supplied)Published 17 November 2016 at 11:06am, updated 17 November 2016 at 12:17pmBy Jake AtienzaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesHe worked with the Criminal Justice, Aboriginal Employment, Aboriginal Children's Welfare, and recently, with Aboriginal visual arts.He shares how social justice is linked to the arts and culture exchanges. ShareLatest podcast episodesState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels