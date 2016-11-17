SBS Filipino

Arts, culture in social justice

site_197_Filipino_587629.JPG

Published 17 November 2016
By Jake Atienza
Ruben Allas is a Filipino researcher and writer who has worked with the Aboriginal Affairs in Australia since 1995. Image: Ruben Allas (supplied)

He worked with the Criminal Justice, Aboriginal Employment, Aboriginal Children's Welfare, and recently, with Aboriginal visual arts.

He shares how social justice is linked to the arts and culture exchanges.

 

 

 

 

 

 

