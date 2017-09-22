ASEAN Games Australia in Melbourne

Published 22 September 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 22 September 2017 at 4:53pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Along with the 5Oth Anniversary of ASEAN, the ASEAN Games Australia will be held at Monash University, Clayton Campus from the 22nd to the 24th of September. Joining us to talk about the event are the student leaders of the ASEAN Youth Organization Australia, Dhiran Pillay and Yi Zhen. In the photo: (L-R) Dhiran Pillay and Yi Zhen of ASEAN Youth Organization (SBS Filipino)
Published 22 September 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 22 September 2017 at 4:53pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share