Asian Australian report rise in racist attacks amid coronavirus pandemic

woman with bullying concept

woman feel upset with bullying concept Source: getty images

Published 20 April 2020 at 12:21pm, updated 20 April 2020 at 1:34pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Chinese community leaders have expressed fears for the safety of Asian Australians, after a series of racial attacks sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent incident being investigated by police, two female international students students were attacked and told to "get out of our country."

