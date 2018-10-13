SBS Filipino

Asian-Australians in Hollywood find obstacles to diversity

SBS Filipino

Film Asians

Chinese-Australian filmmaker Amy Wang Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2018 at 10:38am, updated 14 October 2018 at 10:56am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In Hollywood, very few Asian actors are given lead roles in film, but it seems the challenges on screen can also affect the creatives behind the lens.

Published 14 October 2018 at 10:38am, updated 14 October 2018 at 10:56am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Now an unlikely blockbuster titled Crazy Rich Asians is being touted as a progressive win and a diversity breakthrough.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom