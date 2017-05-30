SBS Filipino

ASIO boss criticises alleged link between terrorism and refugees

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_691684.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 May 2017 at 11:41am, updated 30 May 2017 at 11:43am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian authorities have continued to step up security efforts in the aftermath of the Manchester bombing. Image: refugees (AAP)

Published 30 May 2017 at 11:41am, updated 30 May 2017 at 11:43am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government wants to reassure the country that the nation is secure, and ready to handle any potential threats.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul