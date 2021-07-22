Aspiring Olympian: Filipina athlete's journey to success

Highlights Jenina originally was doing jazz-type ballet before she got into taekwondo

Taekwondo is a mental game more than a phyisical game

She aims to represent Australia in the senior World's Selection

Jenina Lui, 19, won numerous competitions whether it be uni-level, state-level, nationals or abroad. At her ripe age, she is currently gearing to qualify in the World's Selections to try and compete to represent Australia. This journey however did not come out easy.





Interest fuels the will

She hails from a family of four; having a younger brother and a father who are both taekwondo enthusiasts. Watching them train, she is slowly becoming interested and familiarised with the sports. Jenina originally was doing jazz-type ballet growing up - quite deviated from what she is now. Then an opportunity came when the sport headmaster asked her to try out taekwondo - lo and behold, she liked it and thus her martial arts journey began.





Jenina alongside her younger brother and father Source: Supplied by Jenina Lui





Dancing on a different floor

From the dance floor to sparring mats, from graceful movements to fast and strong kicks - the transition for Jenina was on a different level. Beginning year 6, she had been joining various competitions and been winning left and right. In less than five years of her career, she already competed in two international competitions in Japan and South Korea.





"I got silver in my competition in Japan. The dream is South Korea since taekwondo is big in that country. There are a lot of amazing fighters there, it is exciting and it is a good learning experience."





Filipino at heart and in spirit

She credits her successes to the Filipino resiliency and the unending support that her family is giving. Overcoming challenges is a natural Filipino trait, back it up with strong family values, one is destined to win.





"The family support from our parents, you persevere and push through. I think Filipinos are really good at that."





In her current team, she shared that they were mostly composed of Filipino-Australians and that it keeps her motivated to train harder in the sport.





Source: Supplied by Jenina Lui





The David among the Goliaths

Jenina is convinced that being tall comes with an advantage in this sport, however this does not stop her from excelling. She also thinks that being shorter comes with advantages as well.





"I am one of the shorter fighters. That can be seen as a disadvantage, but with the coaching and strategies I have to prepare in trainings, you will find different ways to overcome that height challenge."





She believes that having a strong mental will is the key to success. One should not doubt oneself before a fight.





"It's a very aggressive and phyisical sport. You need to have a strong mental game. If before you get into the mat and you already think that you may lose, you already lost."





Jenina (left) in action during a live sparring competition Source: Supplied by Jenina Lui





Champion's advice

"Stay there, keep at it. You are not anything more than you can learn. There is always something that you can be better at."





Source: Supplied by Jenina Lui





Jenina is currently finishing her undergraduate degree in commerce at the University of New South Wales. Despite gearing for professional employment, she still wants to continue her martial arts training as part of her personal growth.





