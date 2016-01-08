Assaults on women has focus on German migrants

Germans have been left shaken after about 90 women reported being robbed, threatened or sexually molested at celebrations outside Cologne's cathedral. Police say one woman reported being raped as about a thousand men, described as young and mostly drunk, attacked women in the square. Some witnesses say the men were of North African appearance, but many politicians are urging Germans not to place refugees under blanket suspicion.
Published 8 January 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Rachael Hocking, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More than 150 protesters have gathered in the German city of Cologne to denounce what has been revealed as a series of assaults on women in the city over New Year's Eve. Image: Protests by women in Cologne (AAP)
Published 8 January 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Rachael Hocking, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share