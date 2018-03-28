SBS Filipino

Assisting elderly members of the community from diverse backgrounds

AMCS looking for volunteers

Australian Multicultural Community Services is currently looking for a Filipino/Tagalog speaking Volunteer Visitor. Source: Getty Images

Published 28 March 2018 at 4:33pm, updated 28 March 2018 at 4:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Multicultural Community Services (AMCS) is a non- profit organization helping elderly members of the community from linguistically and culturally diverse backgrounds. They are looking for volunteers from the Filipino community to assist in Geelong and other areas in Melbourne. Magda Biadala-Sahingoez tells us more.

