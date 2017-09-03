Asylum-seekers sent from Manus Is to Pt Moresby

The move is apparently in preparation for the closure of the Australian-run offshore immigration centre in Papua New Guinea.
Published 3 September 2017 at 10:16am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
There are reports more than 100 asylum seekers have been sent from Manus Island to Port Moresby. Image: Anglican Dean of Brisbane Dr Peter Catt at St John's Anglican cathedral, Brisbane (AAP)
