SBS Filipino

Asylum-seekers sent from Manus Is to Pt Moresby

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_742320.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2017 at 10:16am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are reports more than 100 asylum seekers have been sent from Manus Island to Port Moresby. Image: Anglican Dean of Brisbane Dr Peter Catt at St John's Anglican cathedral, Brisbane (AAP)

Published 3 September 2017 at 10:16am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The move is apparently in preparation for the closure of the Australian-run offshore immigration centre in Papua New Guinea.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul