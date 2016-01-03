SBS Filipino

At 81, A Runner with A Cause

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_463878.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2016 at 11:41am, updated 3 January 2016 at 11:53am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Birthday celebrations for most 81-year-olds might involve a cake, a meal, possibly a celebratory drink. Image: Alby Clarke (SBS)

Published 3 January 2016 at 11:41am, updated 3 January 2016 at 11:53am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But not for Albert "Alby" Clarke. The ultra-distance-running octogenarian has marked his special day with a run for the ages -- and a special cause.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January