At least 5 Australian businesses affected by ransomware

Published 16 May 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 11:15am
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

The number of Australian businesses reported to be affected by a global cyber attack has risen to five, as authorities continue investigations into the source of the so-called 'WannaCry' ransomware. Image: A programmer shows a sample of a ransomware cyberattack on a laptop in Taipei, Taiwan (AAP)

Australia appears to have been sheltered from the worst of the attack, which knocked out the computer systems of hospitals, rail networks and schools in Europe.

 

But experts are warning Windows users not to be complacent.

 

 

