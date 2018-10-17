SBS Filipino

Athletes convene for fourth Invictus Games in Sydney

SBS Filipino

motorcade arrival in Sydney

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arriving in Sydney for the Invictus Games Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2018 at 3:47pm, updated 17 October 2018 at 4:07pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hundreds of athletes from around the world are in the final stages of preparation for the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney. It is the fourth staging of the global sporting event that highlights the fighting spirit of wounded veterans and people still within the military.

Published 17 October 2018 at 3:47pm, updated 17 October 2018 at 4:07pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom