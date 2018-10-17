Athletes convene for fourth Invictus Games in Sydney

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arriving in Sydney for the Invictus Games Source: AAP
Published 17 October 2018 at 3:47pm, updated 17 October 2018 at 4:07pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Hundreds of athletes from around the world are in the final stages of preparation for the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney. It is the fourth staging of the global sporting event that highlights the fighting spirit of wounded veterans and people still within the military.
