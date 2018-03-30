SBS Filipino

Athletes donate brain to Australian Sports Brain Bank for study

Published 30 March 2018 at 11:27am, updated 30 March 2018 at 11:29am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Former athletes from contact sports are being urged to donate their brains to help scientists better understand the links between concussion and degenerative brain disease. A growing body of research shows repeated concussions can have significant effects on the brain decades later.

