Ati-atihan Festival cancelled because of Covid 19

Ati-atihan festivel sa Iloilo Phlippihes Source: Getty Images
Published 1 December 2020 at 2:13pm, updated 2 December 2020 at 10:59am
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Ati-atihan festival was cancelled because o Covid 19 pandemic. News sent by Via Castillo, including the continuation of GCQ quarantine in Iloilo city, Taclogan city ang other cities in Visayas. Included in the news is the raising of alert by the Philippine Coast Guard because of possible terrorism.
Published 1 December 2020 at 2:13pm, updated 2 December 2020 at 10:59am
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share