SBS Filipino

Ati-atihan Festival cancelled because of Covid 19

SBS Filipino

Ati-atihan festivel sa Iloilo Phlippihes

Ati-atihan festivel sa Iloilo Phlippihes Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2020 at 2:13pm, updated 2 December 2020 at 10:59am
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

The Ati-atihan festival was cancelled because o Covid 19 pandemic. News sent by Via Castillo, including the continuation of GCQ quarantine in Iloilo city, Taclogan city ang other cities in Visayas. Included in the news is the raising of alert by the Philippine Coast Guard because of possible terrorism.

Published 1 December 2020 at 2:13pm, updated 2 December 2020 at 10:59am
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt