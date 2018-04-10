Attack "Simulation Exercises" held in Cebu

Three "simulation exercises" to avert terrorist attacks held in Cebu; COMELEC clarifies stand in pre-election barangay campaign; Cebu included among top five safe Philippine cities in top ten Southeast Asian cities; Court releases 61-year Fil-Aussie charged of drug trafficking and clears her of any charges; three women rescued from prostitution ring; and Visayan Electic Company warns public to refrain from kite flying near electric lines.



