Attack "Simulation Exercises" held in Cebu

What if Cebu was attacked?

Nick Melgar

Published 10 April 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 10 April 2018 at 2:29pm
By Nick Melgar


Balitang Bisaya. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: (Nick Melgar)

Three "simulation exercises" to avert terrorist attacks held in Cebu; COMELEC clarifies stand in pre-election barangay campaign; Cebu included among top five safe  Philippine cities in top ten Southeast Asian cities; Court releases 61-year Fil-Aussie charged of drug trafficking and clears her of any charges; three women rescued from prostitution ring;  and Visayan Electic Company warns public to refrain from kite flying near electric lines.

