Audrey Azoulay elected as UNESCO president after US and Israel quit

Her election follows the United States and Israel pulling out of the organisation, accusing it of anti-Israel bias.
Audrey Azoulay has been elected as president of UNESCO Source: AAP
Published 19 October 2017 at 11:00am, updated 19 October 2017 at 11:12am
By Christine Kearney
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
