SBS Filipino

Audrey Azoulay elected as UNESCO president after US and Israel quit

SBS Filipino

UNESCO president

Audrey Azoulay has been elected as president of UNESCO Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2017 at 11:00am, updated 19 October 2017 at 11:12am
By Christine Kearney
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

France's former culture minister has been elected as the new head of UNESCO - as the UN's cultural agency faces uncertainty. Image: Audrey Azoulay has been elected as president of UNESCO (AAP)

Published 19 October 2017 at 11:00am, updated 19 October 2017 at 11:12am
By Christine Kearney
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Her election follows the United States and Israel pulling out of the organisation, accusing it of anti-Israel bias.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul