Aussie dies, two other rescued off Siargao Island

Authorities prepare the transfer to Manila of three Australians, including a deceased companion, who were rescued by fishermen off Siargao Island after drifting for nearly a week in the high seas; The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of the Vice Mayor and another official of Bacolod-Kalawi town in Lanao del Sur after finding them guilty of grave misconduct; Health personnel in Davao Region are closely monitoring a number of children who were reportedly vaccinated with the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine, mostly through private doctors; The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) has condemned the death threats received by a radio anchor based in Davao City after reportedly criticizing the government; and Tangub City in Misamis Occidental has glittered anew with its “grander and merrier” annual Christmas Symbols Festival.



