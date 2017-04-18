SBS Filipino

Aussie returns Pinoy honesty by offering scholarship

Published 18 April 2017
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Young Australian businessman Trent Shield, a recipient of Pinoy taxi honesty, talks to SBS Filipino the lessons he learned from the experience when he was able to recover valuable items left in a taxi ride in Baguio. The story became viral online Image: Trent Shield, left, and Reggie Cabutotan (pilipinaspopcorn.com).

In an earlier interview that saw print yesterday, the Baguio cab driver Reggie Cabutotan, the honest taxi driver, related his touching story on why he returned the valuable items.

