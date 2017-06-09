Aussie soft drinks higher in glucose than in US, EU

Image: (SBS)
Published 9 June 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 2:06pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new study has found Australian soft drinks contain considerably more glucose than is found in sugary drinks overseas. Those behind the study say more research is needed to assess the potential health consequences for Australians.
Published 9 June 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 2:06pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share