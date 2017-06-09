SBS Filipino

Aussie soft drinks higher in glucose than in US, EU

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_697502.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 2:06pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new study has found Australian soft drinks contain considerably more glucose than is found in sugary drinks overseas. Those behind the study say more research is needed to assess the potential health consequences for Australians.

Published 9 June 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 2:06pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: (SBS)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul