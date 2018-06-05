SBS Filipino

Aussie version of 'Spiderman' still left fighting for residency

Homayon Hatami

Published 5 June 2018 at 1:59pm, updated 5 June 2018 at 2:06pm
By Luke Waters
Available in other languages

France’s decision to offer citizenship to its so-called “Spiderman hero” has raised questions about Australia’s own capacity to reward the heroic deeds of asylum seekers. Image: Homayon Hatami (SBS)

One Melbourne-based asylum seeker, also a world-class athlete, risked his life to save a woman from drowning.

But as this report shows, the man feels what he did has been overlooked.

 

