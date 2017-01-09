SBS Filipino

Aussies choose to travel at home in 2016

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_612813.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:27am
By Michelle Rimmer, Brianna Roberts
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More Australians are choosing to holiday at home than in previous years. Image: Uluru under heavy cloud and rain (AAP)

Published 9 January 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:27am
By Michelle Rimmer, Brianna Roberts
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Spending by domestic tourists has hit an all-time high, with the latest figures showing an increase in Australian travellers in every state and territory.

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January