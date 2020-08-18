SBS Filipino

Aussies continue to look for that 'dream home' despite pandemic

Real estate during covid-19

Source: pexels bongkarn thanyakij

Published 18 August 2020 at 5:06pm, updated 18 August 2020 at 5:10pm
By Maridel Martinez
Research reveals that Canberra, Hobart and the Central Highlands and Goldfields in Regional Victoria are in the top three in Australia's happiest areas.

Highlights
  • Many Australians selling their homes are happy with the result
  • The month of April saw the recovery of the property market in Australia
  • Winter season is seen as a good opportunity to sell with limited properties in the market
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic research has found that property prices in Australia remain competitive

'This is a good time to sell as there are limited properties in the market, it is a good opportunity to achieve  the desired price' saysMark Armstrong CEO and Founder ng RateMyAgent   

