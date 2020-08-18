Aussies continue to look for that 'dream home' despite pandemic

Highlights
- Many Australians selling their homes are happy with the result
- The month of April saw the recovery of the property market in Australia
- Winter season is seen as a good opportunity to sell with limited properties in the market
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic research has found that property prices in Australia remain competitive
'This is a good time to sell as there are limited properties in the market, it is a good opportunity to achieve the desired price' saysMark Armstrong CEO and Founder ng RateMyAgent
