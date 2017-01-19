Aussie's two richest wealthier than bottom fifth of population

International aid agency, Oxfam, says it's part of a widening global divide with the wealth of just eight of the world's wealthiest people ...equal to that of billions of people in its poorest half.
Published 19 January 2017 at 1:56pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report reveals Australia's two richest billionaires - mining magnate Gina Rinehart and property tycoon Harry Triguboff - have more money than the bottom 20 per cent of the population put together. Image: Mining magnate Gina Rinehart on Melbourne Cup Day, Feb 2016 (AAP)
Published 19 January 2017 at 1:56pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share