Aussie's two richest wealthier than bottom fifth of population

Published 19 January 2017 at 1:56pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
A new report reveals Australia's two richest billionaires - mining magnate Gina Rinehart and property tycoon Harry Triguboff - have more money than the bottom 20 per cent of the population put together. Image: Mining magnate Gina Rinehart on Melbourne Cup Day, Feb 2016 (AAP)

International aid agency, Oxfam, says it's part of a widening global divide with the wealth of just eight of the world's wealthiest people ...equal to that of billions of people in its poorest half.

 

 





