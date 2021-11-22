Australia and other countries reaffirmed support for PH after Ayungin Shoal incident

Highlights Australia, US, Japan, France, Germany and UK have expressed serious concern over the latest Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea

Chinese coastguards have blocked and used water cannons on two Philippine supply boats heading to Ayungin Shoal

China defended the Chinese coast guard, saying it upheld its sovereignty in the waters it is claiming

The European Union (EU) on Sunday expressed "strong opposition" to China's latest Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea.





In a statement, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said freedom of navigation and overflight should be respected.





"The European Union reiterates its strong opposition to any unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability in the region and the international rules-based order"





In a tweet on Sunday, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, Steven Robinson, expressed concerned with recent destabilising incidents in the disputed waters.





" Australia has consistently expressed support for the UNCLOS, the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award and an open and inclusive region. We continue to work with and support our PH partners on maritime issues and are concerened with the recent destabilising incidents in the SCS."

















"Japan strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East & South China Seas,"said Japanese Amb. Kazuhiko Koshikawa.





The US government said it continues to stand with the Philippines, its “ally,” amid tensions in the disputed West Philippine Sea.





Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said the DFA already expressed “outrage, condemnation and protest" to China over the attack against two Philippine supply ships last November 16.





Locsin said the Ayungin Shoal is part of the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG), which is an integral part of the Philippines, as well as the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, over which the Philippines has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction.



