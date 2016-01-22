Published 22 January 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 7:25pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Today's report includes the following: Australia and the Philippines pursue defense cooperation amid south China sea tensions, Australia condemns the Indonesia terror blasts and vows counter-terror assistance, the Commission on Elections releases the new Certified List of Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates and the arrest of a former high anti-drug official in a drug raid in Manila. Image: The New Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, Amanda Gorely (Supplied)
Published 22 January 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 7:25pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share