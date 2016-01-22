SBS Filipino

Australia and the Philippines Pursue Defense Cooperation

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_468056.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 7:25pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Today's report includes the following: Australia and the Philippines pursue defense cooperation amid south China sea tensions, Australia condemns the Indonesia terror blasts and vows counter-terror assistance, the Commission on Elections releases the new Certified List of Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates and the arrest of a former high anti-drug official in a drug raid in Manila. Image: The New Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, Amanda Gorely (Supplied)

Published 22 January 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 7:25pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January