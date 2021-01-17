Australia arranges more flights to bring citizens home

The federal government has organised additional repatriation flights for Australians stranded overseas, as COVID-19 cases hit the 2 million mark, globally.





Twenty new flights have been announced, bringing much needed respite to 40-thousand Australians.





The federal government has not outlined which exact countries will be included in the repatriation flights.





Acting Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham says it is being decided on the basis of the most need.





"These flights will fly from priority areas around the world, making sure the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade offer their intelligence and knowledge of where Australians most need assistance, target those flights. Of crucial importance, these facilitated flights will bring Australians home over and above the caps that have been agreed [to] by National Cabinet. So it will create additional places for Australians to get home, over and above those caps."





Highlights





The announcement comes just a week after the national cabinet decided to reduce the cap on international arrivals by 50 percent until mid-February

The federal government says it has so far helped to arrange 90 flights to bring 446-thousand Australians home

Dubai-based airline Emirates has also unexpectedly suspended all flights to Australia's east coast due to what it says are operational reasons

Meanwhile, 24 Australian Open tennis players are in strict quarantine in hotels in Melbourne, after they shared a flight with two positive COVID-19 cases: an air crew member, and a passenger who is not a Tennis player.





During the 14 days of quarantine the players will be confined to their rooms, unable to undertake their five-hour daily training sessions.





Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is believed to be in quarantine as well.





The two positive cases are now in a so-called health hotel with medical support.











