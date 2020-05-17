SBS Filipino

Australia backs formal push for global inquiry into coronavirus amid China trade tensions

China ignores requests for talks after suspending imports from Australian meat processors

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham Source: AAP

Published 18 May 2020 at 9:50am, updated 20 May 2020 at 10:45am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Australia's push for an investigation into the source of the COVID-19 virus has caused its relationship with China to plummet to new lows.

