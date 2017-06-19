Host cities are expected to include Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, if Australia is successful.
Australia bids for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at an event supporting the FFA's bid to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Source: AAP
Published 19 June 2017 at 11:01am, updated 19 June 2017 at 11:03am
By Marissa Alexiou
Source: SBS
The Turnbull government is putting at least $1 million toward Australia's bid to host the Womens World Cup in 2023.
